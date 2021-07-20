 Skip to main content

Why JB Hunt Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 3:28pm   Comments
JB Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. 

JB Hunt Transportation Services provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. The company also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight services by utilizing tractors operating over trailing equipment and customer-owned trailers.It Operates 98 thousand pieces of company-owned trailing equipment and owns and maintains its own chassis fleet of 83.3 thousand units.

At the time of publication, shares of JB Hunt were trading 2.99% higher at $164.45 per share. The stock has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $183.80.
 

