Why PPG Industries Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 20, 2021 10:29am   Comments
PPG Industries Inc (NYSE: PPG) shares are trading lower Tuesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. 

PPG Industries reported quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, which came in below the estimate of $2.20 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $4.36 billion, which beat the estimate of $4.33 billion. 

'Our strong organic sales growth reflects a partial demand recovery from the pandemic, including above-market contributions across many of our businesses. However, our volume growth was significantly tempered due to various supply and component disruptions, including those that reduced the overall manufacturing capability of our customers,' said Michael McGarry, chairman and CEO of PPG Industries.

Price Action: PPG Industries has traded as high as $182.97 and as low as $105.94 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 5.32% at $156.92.

