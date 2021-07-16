Recap: Kansas City Southern Q2 Earnings

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 79.13% over the past year to $2.06, which missed the estimate of $2.19.

Revenue of $749,500,000 up by 36.80% year over year, which missed the estimate of $750,770,000.

Looking Ahead

Kansas City Southern hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 16, 2021

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ksu/mediaframe/45306/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $315.39

Company's 52-week low was at $152.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.30%

Company Description

Kansas City Southern, the smallest Class I railroad, derives about half of its $2.6 billion revenue on 3,400 miles of track in the Central and Southern United States. Remaining sales are produced by operating concessions on 3,300 miles of rail in Mexico and 47 miles of track adjacent to the Panama Canal. KCS' freight includes industrial and forest products (around 21% of total revenue), chemicals and petroleum (26%), agriculture and minerals (18%), intermodal (13%), energy (9%), and autos (9%); other revenue stems from switching, demurrage, and the like.