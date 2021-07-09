AZZ Beats On Q1 Earnings, Raises FY22 Guidance
- AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) reported Q1 sales of $229.83 million, an increase of 7.7% year-over-year, beating a consensus of $223.69 million.
- Earnings per share were $0.88, beating the consensus of $0.62.
- Sales by segments: Metal Coatings $127.7 million (+7.3% Y/Y); and Infrastructure Solutions $102.1 million (+8.3% Y/Y).
- The gross margin expanded by 540 bps to 25.2%.
- Operating income increased by 114.5% to $30.71 million, and the margin expanded by 665 bps to 13.4%.
- The company generated net cash by operating activities of $11.06 million, compared to the $11.18 million cash used in Q1 2020.
- AZZ had cash and cash equivalents of $12.4 million as of May 31, 2021.
- During the quarter, the company repurchased 125,770 shares, totaling $6.3 million.
- Outlook: For the fiscal year 2022, AZZ expects sales of $855 million to $935 million (prior $835 million to $935 million) vs. consensus of $911.5 million; and EPS of $2.65 to $3.05 (prior $2.45 to $2.95) vs. consensus of $2.70.
- Price action: AZZ shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $51.69 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs earnings guidanceEarnings News Guidance Small Cap