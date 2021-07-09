 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For July 9, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 4:35am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $223.69 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares fell 0.4% to close at $51.54 on Thursday.
  • Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast for the full year. Levi Strauss shares gained 1.4% to $28.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) to have earned $0.13 per share on revenue of $489.44 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares fell 0.1% to $40.04 in after-hours trading.

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported sales of $18.92 billion for the retail month of June, up from $16.18 billion in the previous year. Costco shares rose 1% to $411.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Matson Inc (NYSE: MATX) issued strong preliminary results for its second quarter. The company said it sees Q2 earnings of $3.58 to $3.73 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $2.23 per share. Matson shares gained 1.8% to $63.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

