5 Stocks To Watch For June 29, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 0.7% to $60.46 in after-hours trading.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company also said it expects FY22 adjusted earnings of $2.50 to $2.70 per share on sales of $560 million to $580 million. AeroVironment shares dropped 4.4% to $105.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to have earned $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bed Bath & Beyond shares gained 1.2% to $30.28 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) posted downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Barnes & Noble Education shares fell 1.4% to $8.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $7.23 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares gained 0.6% to $83.40 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga