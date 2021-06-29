5 Stocks To Watch For June 29, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $397.92 million before the opening bell. FactSet Research shares fell 0.1% to $336.99 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: PLBY) announced plans to buy lingerie retailer Honey Birdette for more than $300 million, according to Dow Jones. PLBY shares rose 1.6% to $ $38.52 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) to have earned $0.81 per share on revenue of $147.18 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AeroVironment shares fell 0.8% to close at $110.71 in Monday.

