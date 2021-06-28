 Skip to main content

Herman Miller: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 4:20pm   Comments
Shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 409.09% over the past year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $621,500,000 up by 30.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $583,040,000.

Looking Ahead

Herman Miller Sees Q1 Sales $640M-$670M vs $623M Estimate, Adj. EPS $0.52-$0.58 vs $0.62 Estimate

Technicals

52-week high: $51.24

Company's 52-week low was at $20.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.66%

Company Profile

Herman Miller Inc researches, designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes interior furnishings across the globe. The company is predominately located in the United States with corporate offices, independent dealers, and licensees in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company's products are sold through a variety of sources, including owned and independent contract furniture dealers, direct customer sales, owned and independent retailers, direct-mail catalogs, and the company's online stores. The independent retailer division generates the majority of the firm's overall sales.

 

