Kroger Beats On Q1 Earnings, Raises FY21 Guidance

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Kroger Beats On Q1 Earnings, Raises FY21 Guidance
  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KRreported first-quarter FY21 sales of $41.3 billion, down 0.6% year-on-year, beating the consensus estimate of $39.78 billion. 
  • Same-store sales, excluding fuel, fell 4.1% Y/Y. On a two-year comparison basis, the same-store sales increased 14.9%.
  • Digital sales grew 16% Y/Y, while alternative profit business growth was fueled by Retail Media and Kroger Personal Finance.
  • Gross margin was 22.6%. FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, decreased 65 basis points Y/Y primarily related to sales deleverage, higher shrink, continued price investments, and charges related to COVID-19.
  • Operating profit was $805 million, down 39% Y/Y, with the operating margin of 1.9% falling 129 basis points Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $6.7 billion, and net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 1.79.
  • Adjusted EPS was $1.19 per share, down 2.46% Y/Y, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01.
  • Kroger’s Board of Directors has approved a $1 billion share repurchase program.
  • The company held $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of Q1.
  • Guidance: The supermarket chain raised its adjusted EPS guidance for FY21 to $2.95 and $3.10 in 2021, versus its prior range of $2.75 to $2.95, higher than the $2.83 consensus.
  • “Kroger is even better positioned to connect with our customers than we were prior to the pandemic as a result of our relentless focus on leading with fresh and accelerating with digital,” said Rodney McMullen, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: KR shares are trading lower by 0.19% at $37.48 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

