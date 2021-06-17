Commercial Metals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 76.27% year over year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.83.

Revenue of $1,845,000,000 rose by 37.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,720,000,000.

Guidance

Commercial Metals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 17, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=UBa1nWtW

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $34.02

52-week low: $18.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.97%

Company Profile

Commercial Metals operates steel mills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. The company primarily manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector.