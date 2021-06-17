 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For June 17, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 4:06am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Kroger (NYSE:KR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $39.78 billion.

• Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion.

• Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $32.77 million.

• Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $96.89 million.

• Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $259.80 million.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

