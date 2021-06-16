1847 Goedeker Shares Rise After 41.9% May Sales Growth
- E-commerce company 1847 Goedeker Inc (NYSE: GOED) reported May 2021 sales of $44.3 million, up 41.9% year-on-year.
- The company received written orders worth $72.6 million in May.
- Goedeker operated at more than a $500 million annual revenue run rate through May, with the fill rate remaining below the historical 85%, at 61%.
- “Current plans are accelerating to open facilities in Texas, California, and Florida, and we anticipate announcing more details regarding the addition of a third facility in the coming weeks,” said Doug Moore, Chief Executive Officer.
- Price action: GOED shares are trading higher by 5.2% at $3.22 on the last check Wednesday.
