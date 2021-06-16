 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

1847 Goedeker Shares Rise After 41.9% May Sales Growth

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 3:52pm   Comments
Share:
  • E-commerce company 1847 Goedeker Inc (NYSE: GOEDreported May 2021 sales of $44.3 million, up 41.9% year-on-year.
  • The company received written orders worth $72.6 million in May.
  • Goedeker operated at more than a $500 million annual revenue run rate through May, with the fill rate remaining below the historical 85%, at 61%.
  • “Current plans are accelerating to open facilities in Texas, California, and Florida, and we anticipate announcing more details regarding the addition of a third facility in the coming weeks,” said Doug Moore, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: GOED shares are trading higher by 5.2% at $3.22 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOED)

50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Dun & Bradstreet, Norfolk Southern And More
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Retail Sales Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com