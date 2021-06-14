 Skip to main content

Pandemic Hampered Coffee Holding's Q2 Revenue

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 4:34pm   Comments
  • Coffee Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: JVAreported second-quarter FY21 sales of $14.47 million, down 28% year-on-year.
  • A decline in the sales of packed coffee beans to customers who are yet to reopen from COVID-19 restrictions led to a fall in sales.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $861.9 thousand, while the EPS decreased 33.3% Y/Y to $0.06.
  • The operating margin stood at 3.1%, with an operating income of $454.1 thousand.
  • The company used $5 million in operating cash flow at the end of Half Year and held $3.5 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q2.
  • “Freight rates have increased by as much as 58% to several of our largest accounts and cannot yet be offset by price increases having the net effect of negatively impacting operating results,” said Andrew Gordon, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: JVA shares closed lower by 2.42% at $6.04 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

