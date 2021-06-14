Pandemic Hampered Coffee Holding's Q2 Revenue
- Coffee Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) reported second-quarter FY21 sales of $14.47 million, down 28% year-on-year.
- A decline in the sales of packed coffee beans to customers who are yet to reopen from COVID-19 restrictions led to a fall in sales.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $861.9 thousand, while the EPS decreased 33.3% Y/Y to $0.06.
- The operating margin stood at 3.1%, with an operating income of $454.1 thousand.
- The company used $5 million in operating cash flow at the end of Half Year and held $3.5 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q2.
- “Freight rates have increased by as much as 58% to several of our largest accounts and cannot yet be offset by price increases having the net effect of negatively impacting operating results,” said Andrew Gordon, Chief Executive Officer.
- Price action: JVA shares closed lower by 2.42% at $6.04 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.