Navistar International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 7:39am   Comments
Shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 820.00% year over year to $0.72, which were in line with the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $2,162,000,000 higher by 12.31% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,300,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $45.25

Company's 52-week low was at $25.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.77%

Company Description

Navistar International Corp is a manufacturer of medium & heavy-duty trucks, school buses, military vehicles, and diesel engines. Its operating segments are Truck, which accounts for the majority revenue; Parts; Global Operations; and Financial Services. The company manufactures Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands. Its geographical segments include the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, and others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

 

