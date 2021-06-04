REV Group's Earnings: A Preview

On Monday, June 07, REV Group (NYSE:REVG) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect REV Group earnings of $0.2 per share. Revenue will likely be around $636.19 million, according to the consensus estimate. REV Group reported a per-share loss of $0.09 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $547.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 322.22% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 16.31% from the same quarter last year. REV Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.16 0 -0.16 EPS Actual 0.14 0.19 0.1 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 530.09 M 616.74 M 563.26 M 546.31 M Revenue Actual 554.00 M 616.30 M 582.20 M 547.00 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 137.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. REV Group is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.