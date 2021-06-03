Quanex Building Prods: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 126.32% year over year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $270,357,000 higher by 44.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $230,400,000.

Outlook

Quanex Building Prods hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,040,000,000 and $1,060,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $29.02

Company's 52-week low was at $12.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.23%

Company Overview

Quanex Building Products Corp is a manufacturer of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It manufactures engineered products like window components that include flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, solar panel sealants and precision-formed metal and wood products among others. Its three operating segments are North American Fenestration being the key revenue driver, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.