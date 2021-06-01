Digital Turbine: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 400.00% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $95,082,000 up by 141.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $88,010,000.

Outlook

Digital Turbine Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.31 vs $0.21 Est., Sales $188M-$192M vs $101.94M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1507/41406

Technicals

52-week high: $102.56

52-week low: $5.92

Price action over last quarter: down 12.46%

Company Overview

Digital Turbine Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in media and mobile communications, delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers and other third parties to enable them to effectively monetize mobile content. The company's operates in one business which is Advertising. The Advertising business is comprised of two businesses Operator and OEM, and Advertiser and Publisher.