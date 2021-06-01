 Skip to main content

Cloudera Stock Gains on Going Private Deal, Q2 Earnings Beat
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 10:03am   Comments
  • Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDRreported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $224.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $218.8 million.
  • Subscription revenue rose 7% Y/Y to $200.7 million, Services revenue rose 1.1% Y/Y to $23.6 million.
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross margin expanded 300 basis points to 91%. Non-GAAP services gross margin expanded 2,100 basis points to 29%. Overall Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 500 basis points to 84%.
  • Non-GAAP operating income rose 146% Y/Y $42.5 million, with the margin expanding 1,100 basis points to 19%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beat the analyst consensus of $0.08.
  • Cloudera held $902.5 million in cash and equivalents and generated $162.2 million in operating cash flow.
  • Cloudera agreed to acquire Datacoral and Cazena in two separate transactions.
  • Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, and KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKRinked an agreement to acquire Cloudera in an all-cash transaction valued at $5.3 billion. Cloudera will become a private company under the arrangement. It led to the cancellation of its June 2 quarterly earnings call. The company will also not provide any guidance for Q2 and the rest of FY22.
  • Price action: CLDR shares traded higher by 23.8% at $15.92 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

