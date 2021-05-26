5 Stocks To Watch For May 26, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares gained 2.7% to $86.40 in after-hours trading.

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.1% to $62.10 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to have earned $3.28 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares rose 0.4% to $628.59 in after-hours trading.

