 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For May 26, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 4:40am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For May 26, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares gained 2.7% to $86.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.1% to $62.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to have earned $3.28 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares rose 0.4% to $628.59 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) posted a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter. Nordstrom shares dropped 6% to $34.28 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion after the closing bell. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 0.4% to $167.65 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKS + JWN)

Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Nordstrom: Q1 Earnings Insights
HempFusion To Buy CBD Brand Sagely Naturals For $25M
Earnings Preview for Dick's Sporting Goods
Home Shopping: Toll Brothers, Nordstrom Both Report Later, Offering Insight Into Consumer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com