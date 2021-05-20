Apollo Investment: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.90% over the past year to $0.39, which missed the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $50,825,000 decreased by 29.02% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $53,050,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Apollo Investment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apolloic.com%2F&eventid=3110866&sessionid=1&key=DE3CE48F0F6E9F6A6F3102542762FAD6®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $15.27

Company's 52-week low was at $7.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.60%

Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corp is US-based closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It mainly invests in various forms of debt investments such as secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and equity in private middle-market companies as well as public companies and in structured products. The company's portfolio includes secured and unsecured debt of private middle-market companies and equity interests such as common stock, preferred stock, warrants or options. It generates its revenue primarily in the form of interest and dividend income from the securities and capital gains on investment securities in portfolio companies.