 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Shares Of Genius Sports Are Trading Higher Today
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
Share:

Sports betting data provider Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) reported first-quarter results and guidance on Thursday morning.

What Happened: Genius Sports reported first-quarter revenue of $53.7 million, up 52% year over year. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million in the first quarter compared to a net loss of $5.3 million in the same period last year.

Betting technology segment revenue was up 42% year over year, while sports technology revenue was up 42%. Media technology revenue was up 127%.

Genius Sports highlighted its recently announced six-year partnership with the NFL and a partnership with FanDuel. The company also highlighted recent acquisitions of FanHub and Second Spectrum.

Genius Sports raised full-year fiscal 2021 revenue guidance from $190 million to a range of $250 million to $260 million.

Price Action: Shares of Genius Sports are up 9% to $21.41 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GENI)

Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2021
'SPACs Attack' Recap: Looking Back At 5 SPAC Deals, Rumors And Top Headlines
Genius Sports Acquires FanHub: Why The Deal Could Diversify The Company's Offerings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 27, 2021
SPACs Attack Recap: SPAC Activity Slows Down With 3 Deals And No Offerings
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FanduelEarnings News Guidance Sports Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com