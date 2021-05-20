5 Stocks To Watch For May 20, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion before the opening bell. Hormel shares gained 0.2% to $46.05 in after-hours trading.

L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the current quarter. The company named Wendy Arlin as Bath & Body Works CFO and Tim Johnson as Victoria's Secret CFO. L Brands shares fell 2% to $65.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) to have earned $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. BJs Wholesale shares rose 1.2% to $49.14 in after-hours trading.

