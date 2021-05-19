5 Stocks To Watch For May 19, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $21.81 billion before the opening bell. Target shares gained 1.1% to $208.70 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $21.81 billion before the opening bell. Target shares gained 1.1% to $208.70 in after-hours trading. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. For fiscal 2022, the company said it expects profit of $228 million to $257 million and revenue of $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Take-Two shares gained 4% to $174.40 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: TTWO) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. For fiscal 2022, the company said it expects profit of $228 million to $257 million and revenue of $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Take-Two shares gained 4% to $174.40 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) to have earned $2.54 per share on revenue of $23.35 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lowe`s shares rose 0.1% to $192.95 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor