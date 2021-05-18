VIA Optronics Stock Drops After Q1 Earnings
- VIA Optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 60.7% year-on-year to €41.3 million.
- Display Solutions revenue rose 71.2% Y/Y to €35.6 million, and Sensor Technologies revenue rose 16.3% Y/Y to €5.7 million.
- The gross margin contracted 570 basis points to 11.4%, with the Display Solutions margin contracting 940 basis points to 9.8%, and Sensor Technologies’ margin expanding 1,290 basis points to 21.1%.
- Operating loss remained flat at €0.5 million.
- Net loss was €1.1 million translating to EPS loss of €(0.24).
- EBITDA remained flat at €1.3 million.
- VIA held €74.4 million in cash and equivalents.
- Guidance: VIA sees Q2 revenue guidance of €44 million - €46 million.
- VIA overachieved its revenue expectations again despite the ongoing global pandemic and the worldwide semiconductor shortage, CEO Jürgen Eichner said. The 50-70% annual growth of the EV market is one of the key segments targeted and served and will further support VIA’s growth path.
- Price action: VIAO shares are down 5.42% at $11.51 on the last check Tuesday.
