Recap: Youdao Q1 Earnings

Shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 100.00% over the past year to ($0.42), which beat the estimate of ($0.53).

Revenue of $204,503,000 higher by 167.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $186,980,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/dao/mediaframe/44945/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $47.70

Company's 52-week low was at $19.02

Price action over last quarter: down 33.08%

Company Profile

Youdao Inc develops and markets software applications. It engages in developing technologies to provide learning content, applications, and solutions. The firm operates in three segments: Learning services, Learning products, and Online marketing services. Nearly half of its revenues come from the Learning services segment, which generates revenues from online courses, mainly including Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC. The learning products segment includes sales of smart devices such as Youdao Dictionary Pen and Youdao Pocket Translator. It generates revenues from the online marketing services through the provision of different formats of advertisement, including but not limited to banners, text links, videos, logos, buttons, and rich media.