5 Stocks To Watch For May 18, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 4:55am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For May 18, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $34.89 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares fell 0.1% to $319.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to have earned $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.21 per share on revenue of $131.95 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Walmart shares fell 0.1% to $138.75 in pre-market trading.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) reported a narrower net loss for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. XpresSpa shares jumped 14.1% to $1.38 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Before the opening bell, Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion. Macy's shares slipped 0.1% to $19.14 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion before the opening bell. Baidu shares gained 1.7% to $192.35 in pre-market trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

