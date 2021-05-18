5 Stocks To Watch For May 18, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $34.89 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares fell 0.1% to $319.99 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to have earned $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.21 per share on revenue of $131.95 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Walmart shares fell 0.1% to $138.75 in pre-market trading.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) reported a narrower net loss for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. XpresSpa shares jumped 14.1% to $1.38 in the after-hours trading session.

