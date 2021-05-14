Schneider Targets 60% Drop In CO2 Emissions Per Mile By 2035

Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) is driving toward a 7.5% reduction of CO2 emissions per mile by 2025 and a 60% reduction of CO2 emissions per mile by 2035.

Sustainability goals were laid out in the trucking, logistics and intermodal service provider's first corporate responsibility report, which was published Wednesday.

A Schneider spokesperson told FreightWaves an expansion of zero-emission vehicles and improved diesel efficiency will help the company reach these emissions-intensity goals.

"We'll begin to add battery electric vehicles to our fleet in 2022 and look forward to testing additional ZEV options," the spokesperson said.

In March, the company announced its goal for net-zero emissions facilities by 2035.

"Schneider's commitment to conserve energy is corporatewide — from our headquarters to each of our facilities," the spokesperson said this week.

According to the spokesperson, Schneider is implementing recycling programs, upgraded air-conditioning systems, capacity for future electric tractor charging, energy-saving light bulbs and other energy-reducing technologies to achieve this goal.

Schneider said it aims to double its intermodal size by 2030, which would reduce CO2 emissions by 700 million pounds per year, according to the report. That is the equivalent of taking more than 69,000 passenger vehicles off the road for a year.

"This is a great moment for Schneider now and in the future," Mark Rourke, president and CEO at Schneider, said in the release. "Through the corporate responsibility report, we're demonstrating how Schneider is continuing to innovate and drive performance on critical ESG issues across our entire business and in the communities in which we live and work."

Community And Culture

The report said Schneider has received several awards related to diversity, inclusion and culture, such as Top Company for Women, Top 10 Military Friendly Employer and Top 30 Diversity Internship Program. It said $250,000 in grants was dedicated to North American nonprofit organizations working to promote diversity, equality and inclusion, including the Greater Green Bay Chamber Foundation in Wisconsin, the Nacional Monte de Piedad in Mexico and the Dream Achievers Foundation in Georgia.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Schneider Foundation redirected $155,000 from its annual budget to support pandemic relief efforts and donated a refrigerated trailer to Feeding America Northeast Wisconsin to address hunger.

