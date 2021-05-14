 Skip to main content

Luminar Technologies Shares Gain On Q1 Revenue Beat, Strong FY21 Revenue Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 8:05am   Comments
  • Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZRreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 37% year-on-year to $5.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $4.83 million.
  • It reported a gross margin loss of 43.8%, while the operating loss rose 97% Y/Y to $29.2 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss rose 91.5% Y/Y to $(27.0) million. Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.08), missed the analyst consensus loss of $(0.06).
  • Luminar held $610.3 million in cash and equivalents and used $28 million in operating cash flow.
  • Guidance: Luminar sees FY21 revenue guidance of $25 million - $30 million, compared to the analyst consensus of $27.95 million.
  • It targets growth of 40% from its year-end 2020 forward-looking order book of $1.3 billion from major commercial wins and expects to increase the growth guidance at its next quarterly business update call.
  • Price action: LAZR shares traded higher by 4.25% at $19.62 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

