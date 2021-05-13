Recap: HyreCar Q1 Earnings

Shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 36.00% over the past year to ($0.16), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $7,448,000 higher by 28.86% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $7,470,000.

Guidance

HyreCar hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

HyreCar hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fq94ff9p

Price Action

52-week high: $16.27

Company's 52-week low was at $1.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.37%

Company Overview

HyreCar Inc is a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace that allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company generates its revenue in the form of transaction fees, insurance fee, and from other sources such as referrals, motor vehicle record fees, late rental fees, and other fees charged to drivers in specific situations.