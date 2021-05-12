5 Stocks To Watch For May 12, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $444.31 million before the opening bell. Wendys shares rose 0.8% to $22.97 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: WEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $444.31 million before the opening bell. Wendys shares rose 0.8% to $22.97 in after-hours trading. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) lowered its guidance for the third quarter. However, the company said expects to exceed the high end of its FY21 guidance. Intuit shares fell 0.6% to $392.54 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: INTU) lowered its guidance for the third quarter. However, the company said expects to exceed the high end of its FY21 guidance. Intuit shares fell 0.6% to $392.54 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) to have earned $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Amdocs shares rose 2.1% to $76.40 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor