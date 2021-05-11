FAT Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to ($0.20), which missed the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $6,649,000 higher by 50.33% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,750,000.

Guidance

FAT Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

FAT Brands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144897

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $11.40

52-week low: $2.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.65%

Company Overview

FAT Brands Inc is a multi-brand restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets, and acquires predominantly fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. The company provides turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, burgers, ribs, wrap sandwiches, and others. Its brand portfolio comprises Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Johnny Rockets, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, Elevation Burger, and Yalla Mediterranean. It generates a majority of its revenues within the US.