Recap: Great Ajax Q1 Earnings

Shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 100.00% over the past year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $2,456,000 declined by 52.78% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $13,340,000.

Guidance

Great Ajax hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Great Ajax hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k4o4ex2p

Price Action

52-week high: $13.00

52-week low: $6.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.08%

Company Overview

Great Ajax Corp is an externally managed real estate company. The company's primary business is acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of mortgage loans. It primarily targets acquisitions of re-performing loans (RPLs) including residential mortgage loans and small balance commercial mortgage loans (SBC loans). Great Ajax operates in a single segment. The company also holds real-estate owned (REO) properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans.