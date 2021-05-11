Radcom: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 58.82% over the past year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $9,140,000 rose by 9.75% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $9,210,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $39,000,000 and $41,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://radcom.com/presentations-and-conference-calls-2/

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.65

52-week low: $6.62

Price action over last quarter: down 13.94%

Company Profile

Radcom Ltd Ltd is engaged in providing network intelligence, 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. The company has a network intelligence solution for 5G namely Radcom ACE. Its products consist of Radcom Network Visibility, Radcom Service Assurance, and Radcom Network Insights. It has offices in Israel, the United States, Brazil, and India.