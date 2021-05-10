 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Brooks Automation Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 5:10pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 144.00% year over year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $287,000,000 rose by 30.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $272,280,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected between $0.65 and $0.75.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $300,000,000 and $320,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1852/41030

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $108.72

52-week low: $36.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.29%

Company Description

Brooks Automation Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in its semiconductor business. It provides precision robotics, integrated automation systems, and contamination control solutions to semiconductor fabrication plants, and original equipment manufacturers.

 

Related Articles (BRKS)

Brooks Automation To Acquire Precise Automation For $70M
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Why Brooks Automation's Stock is Up During Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings