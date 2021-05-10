Recap: Brooks Automation Q2 Earnings
Shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 144.00% year over year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.50.
Revenue of $287,000,000 rose by 30.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $272,280,000.
Guidance
Q3 EPS expected between $0.65 and $0.75.
Q3 revenue expected to be between $300,000,000 and $320,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 10, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1852/41030
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $108.72
52-week low: $36.97
Price action over last quarter: Up 15.29%
Company Description
Brooks Automation Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in its semiconductor business. It provides precision robotics, integrated automation systems, and contamination control solutions to semiconductor fabrication plants, and original equipment manufacturers.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings