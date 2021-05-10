Recap: Brooks Automation Q2 Earnings

Shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 144.00% year over year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $287,000,000 rose by 30.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $272,280,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected between $0.65 and $0.75.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $300,000,000 and $320,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1852/41030

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $108.72

52-week low: $36.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.29%

Company Description

Brooks Automation Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in its semiconductor business. It provides precision robotics, integrated automation systems, and contamination control solutions to semiconductor fabrication plants, and original equipment manufacturers.