Recap: PAR Technology Q1 Earnings

Shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 21.43% year over year to ($0.34), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $54,467,000 decreased by 0.48% year over year, which missed the estimate of $57,940,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PAR Technology hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pvrkz4kn

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $90.35

52-week low: $18.72

Price action over last quarter: down 2.39%

Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp together with its subsidiaries provides management technology solutions including software, hardware, and related services, integral to the point-of-sale infrastructure and task management, information gathering, assimilation and communication services. It has two segments. Restaurant/ Retail segment provides point-of-sale and management technology solutions such as hardware, software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions and mission systems support. The company derives the majority of its revenues from the Restaurant/ Retail segment.