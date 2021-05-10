 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Weibo Shares Lose Steam Despite Q1 Earnings Beat, Robust Q2 Guidance As Monthly Active Users Fall 4%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Share:
Weibo Shares Lose Steam Despite Q1 Earnings Beat, Robust Q2 Guidance As Monthly Active Users Fall 4%
  • Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WBreported first-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 42% year-on-year to $458.9 million (31% Y/Y on a constant currency basis), beating the analyst consensus of $429.84 million.
  • Advertising and marketing revenues rose 42% Y/Y to $390 million. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding Alibaba ad revenues increased 44% Y/Y to $356.7 million.
  • Value-added service (VAS) revenues rose 44% Y/Y to $68.9 million, mainly derived from the interactive entertainment company acquired in November 2020.
  • Monthly active users (MAUs) declined 4% Y/Y to 530 million, and Mobile MAUs represented 94% of MAUs. Average daily active users (DAUs) dropped 5% Y/Y to 230 million.
  • On the monetization front, Weibo posted broad-based Y/Y growth across industries and robust momentum with certain differentiated ad products, demonstrating competitiveness in fulfilling advertiser's increasing brand plus performance needs, Wang CEO Gaofei Wang said.
  • Adjusted operating income rose 85.6% Y/Y to $137.5 million, as the margin expanded 700 basis points to 30%.
  • Non-GAAP net income rose 93.9% Y/Y to $130.7 million, with adjusted EPS of $0.57, beating the analyst consensus of $0.47.
  • Weibo held $3.41 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $244.3 million in operating cash flow.
  • Guidance: Weibo sees a Q2 net revenue growth guidance of $484.25 million - $503.62 million, above the analyst consensus of $480.78 million.
  • Price action: WB shares traded lower by 5.3% at $44.34 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WB)

Weibo: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Chinese Stars Snub Western Brands Hugo Boss, Burberry, and H&M Over Xinjiang Row
Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2021
Weibo Shares Are Trading Higher On Upbeat Q4 Results, Strong Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com