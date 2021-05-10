CEVA Shares Fall After Q1 Earnings Miss, Licensing Revenue Decline
- CEVA Inc (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $25.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $24.01 million. A 56% growth in royalties from base station & IoT product category drove the growth, CFO Yaniv Arieli said.
- Licensing and related revenue declined 1% Y/Y to $14.4 million, while Royalty revenue rose 21% Y/Y to $11 million.
- Eleven license agreements were completed in Q1, with two agreements out of the eleven were with first-time customers.
- Ten of the agreements were inked in China, and one was elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region.
- The Q1 results reflect a strong start for the year, with outstanding execution in licensing and royalty revenues exceeding expectations, CEO Gideon Wertheizer said. The wireless connectivity technologies noted exceptional demand, from Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6, and new IoT use cases based on the 5G RedCap standard and UWB, Wertheizer added.
- Non-GAAP net income declined 88.5% Y/Y to $0.3 million with adjusted EPS of $0.01, missing the analyst consensus of $0.06.
- CEVA held $174 million in cash and equivalents.
- Price action: CEVA shares fell 7.96% at $48.01 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.