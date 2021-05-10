 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CEVA Shares Fall After Q1 Earnings Miss, Licensing Revenue Decline
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 9:40am   Comments
Share:
CEVA Shares Fall After Q1 Earnings Miss, Licensing Revenue Decline
  • CEVA Inc (NASDAQ: CEVAreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $25.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $24.01 million. A 56% growth in royalties from base station & IoT product category drove the growth, CFO Yaniv Arieli said.
  • Licensing and related revenue declined 1% Y/Y to $14.4 million, while Royalty revenue rose 21% Y/Y to $11 million.
  • Eleven license agreements were completed in Q1, with two agreements out of the eleven were with first-time customers.
  • Ten of the agreements were inked in China, and one was elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region.
  • The Q1 results reflect a strong start for the year, with outstanding execution in licensing and royalty revenues exceeding expectations, CEO Gideon Wertheizer said. The wireless connectivity technologies noted exceptional demand, from Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6, and new IoT use cases based on the 5G RedCap standard and UWB, Wertheizer added.
  • Non-GAAP net income declined 88.5% Y/Y to $0.3 million with adjusted EPS of $0.01, missing the analyst consensus of $0.06.
  • CEVA held $174 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Price action: CEVA shares fell 7.96% at $48.01 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CEVA)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: CEVA Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com