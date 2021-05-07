 Skip to main content

Why Shares Of Beyond Meat Are Trading Lower Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and said it continues to experience 'significantly reduced demand in its foodservice channel' due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said retail customer demand has moderated since the early stages of the pandemic.

Goldman Sachs maintained a Sell rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $112 to $99 following the report.

Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based meats, such as burgers, sausage, ground beef, and chicken. 

At the time of publication, the stock was trading 4.47% lower at $113.72. The stock has a 52-week low of $106.91 and a 52-week high of $221. 

