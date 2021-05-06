Recap: Select Medical Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 121.62% over the past year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $1,547,000,000 rose by 9.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,440,000,000.

Outlook

Select Medical Holdings Sees FY21 Revs $5.7B-$5.9B Vs $5.79B Est

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $38.77

52-week low: $12.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.47%

Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp is a healthcare company that operates through four main segments: critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and Concentra institutions. Critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation centers are designed for patients requiring extended recovery time with medical services. These two sectors combined compose roughly half of the total revenue and include over 100 critical illness recovery hospitals and inpatient rehab facilities. The outpatient rehabilitation segment includes over 1,700 rehabilitation clinics. The Concentra segment includes over 500 institutions. The company is headquartered in Pennsylvania, and it operates across the United States.