Cloudflare: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.00% year over year to ($0.03), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $138,055,000 rose by 51.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $131,020,000.

Looking Ahead

Cloudflare Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $(0.04)-$(0.03) vs $(0.03) Est., Sales $145.5M-$146.5M vs $139.13M Est.; Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $(0.11)-$(0.10) vs $(0.09) Est., Sales $612M-$616M vs $592.8M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fcloudflare.net%2F&eventid=3082505&sessionid=1&key=41DF794234510E83827A3CD5197542BA®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $95.77

52-week low: $23.82

Price action over last quarter: down 19.71%

Company Description

Cloudflare Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the software business. It has built a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses. The product offerings of the company include Argo Smart Routing, Load Balancing, Web Optimizations, Mobile Software Development Kit, Cloudflare Access, and Cloudflare Spectrum among others.