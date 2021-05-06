 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Fastly's Stock Plummeting Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 06, 2021 10:43am   Comments
Share:
Why Is Fastly's Stock Plummeting Today?

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) is trading significantly lower on Thursday morning after the company announced its CFO is stepping down and issued weak second-quarter guidance. 

What Happened: Fastly announced its first-quarter financial results on Wednesday after market close. The company reported an earnings loss of 12 cents per share, missing the estimate for a loss of 11 cents per share. It reported revenue of $84.85 million, missing the estimate of $85.08 million.

The cloud software provider projected revenue of $84 million to $87 million in the second quarter, below the estimate of $91 million. Fastly also announced CFO Adriel Lares will be stepping down. The company noted Lares will remain CFO until a successor is appointed.

“We had another outstanding quarter, delivering revenue of nearly $85 million, up 35% year-over-year. We are observing that many of the trends that emerged last year appear to have become permanent, even as the world begins to reopen," said Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly.

Related Link: Cramer Advises Viewers On Fastly, Wells Fargo And More

Analyst Rating Changes: Oppenheimer maintained its Outperform rating and lowered its price target from $110 to $85.

Piper Sandler maintained its Neutral rating and raised its price target from $45 to $65. 

Price Action: Fastly traded as high as $136.50 and as low as $22.01 over a 52-week period. At last check Thursday, the stock was down 23.40% at $44.48.

Latest Ratings for FSLY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Raymond JamesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Mar 2021Piper SandlerUpgradesUnderweightNeutral
Feb 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FSLY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSLY)

Cramer Advises Viewers On Fastly, Wells Fargo And More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
14 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Price Target Management Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PRURBC CapitalMaintains108.0
BKNGBarclaysMaintains2,740.0
ABCBarclaysMaintains130.0
BGBarclaysMaintains100.0
NUVAPiper SandlerMaintains80.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com