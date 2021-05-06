 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Advises Viewers On Fastly, Wells Fargo And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 8:34am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he expects more downgrades for Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) on Thursday. He can't recommend the stock.

Cramer would buy more Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC). He said it is the cheapest bank and it is going to be the best bank.

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a little bit better than a good spec, said Cramer.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is terrific, said Cramer. He regrets not owning the stock.

Cramer needs to do more work on Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN) to figure out why is it not trading higher. It should be trading much higher because it has all the containers, he said.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSLY)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
14 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2021
Cathie Wood Loads Up More On Alibaba Rivals Pinduoduo, JD — Also Adds Skillz
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia