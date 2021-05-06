Cramer Advises Viewers On Fastly, Wells Fargo And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he expects more downgrades for Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) on Thursday. He can't recommend the stock.

Cramer would buy more Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC). He said it is the cheapest bank and it is going to be the best bank.

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a little bit better than a good spec, said Cramer.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is terrific, said Cramer. He regrets not owning the stock.

Cramer needs to do more work on Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN) to figure out why is it not trading higher. It should be trading much higher because it has all the containers, he said.