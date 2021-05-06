Earnings Preview for New Fortress Energy

On Friday, May 07, New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

New Fortress Energy EPS will likely be near $0.01 while revenue will be around $162.46 million, according to analysts. New Fortress Energy EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.32. Revenue was $74.53 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 103.12% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 117.98% from the same quarter last year. New Fortress Energy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.12 -0.30 -0.18 EPS Actual 0 -0.08 -0.24 -0.32 Revenue Estimate 165.21 M 145.17 M 130.56 M 82.24 M Revenue Actual 145.70 M 136.86 M 94.57 M 74.53 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of New Fortress Energy are up 211.51%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. New Fortress Energy is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.