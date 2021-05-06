Recap: EPAM Systems Q1 Earnings

Shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 26.57% year over year to $1.81, which beat the estimate of $1.68.

Revenue of $780,775,000 higher by 19.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $763,880,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected between $1.88 and $1.95.

Q2 revenue expected between $853,000,000 and $861,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m2ubpbnc

Price Action

52-week high: $462.83

Company's 52-week low was at $203.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.68%

Company Profile

EPAM Systems Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located around the world. The company services include Software Product Development, Custom Application Development, Application Testing, Enterprise Application Platforms, Application Maintenance, and Support and Infrastructure Management. The company focuses on innovative and scalable software solutions. The company uses industry standard and custom developed technology, tools, and platforms to deliver results to handle business challenges. The company primarily offers its solutions in the following industries: financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, life sciences and healthcare. The majority of revenue is generated from North American clients.