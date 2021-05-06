 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: New Jersey Resources Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:34am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 58.04% over the past year to $1.77, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $802,187,000 up by 25.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $646,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.njresources.com%2F&eventid=3079383&sessionid=1&key=18D0561201152074EB8B011DB52E972F&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $43.41

52-week low: $25.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.77%

Company Profile

New Jersey Resources is an energy services holding company with regulated and nonregulated operations. Its regulated utility, New Jersey Natural Gas, delivers natural gas to 560,000 customers in the state. NJR's nonregulated businesses include retail gas supply and solar investments primarily in New Jersey. NJR also is an equity investor and owner in several large midstream gas projects.

 

Related Articles (NJR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2021
Analyzing New Jersey Resources's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com