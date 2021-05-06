Recap: New Jersey Resources Q2 Earnings

Shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 58.04% over the past year to $1.77, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $802,187,000 up by 25.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $646,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.njresources.com%2F&eventid=3079383&sessionid=1&key=18D0561201152074EB8B011DB52E972F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $43.41

52-week low: $25.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.77%

Company Profile

New Jersey Resources is an energy services holding company with regulated and nonregulated operations. Its regulated utility, New Jersey Natural Gas, delivers natural gas to 560,000 customers in the state. NJR's nonregulated businesses include retail gas supply and solar investments primarily in New Jersey. NJR also is an equity investor and owner in several large midstream gas projects.