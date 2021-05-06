Treehouse Foods: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 2.70% over the past year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $1,057,000,000 decreased by 2.58% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,090,000,000.

Guidance

Treehouse Foods reaffirmed FY21 guidance.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.treehousefoods.com%2F&eventid=3082003&sessionid=1&key=12A8B17CC5000C99096E0245DB9DEFDC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $55.50

52-week low: $35.15

Price action over last quarter: down 2.39%

Company Profile

Treehouse Foods, the largest private label manufacturer in the U.S., is the product of a slew of acquisitions, the most significant being the 2016 acquisition of Ralcorp, Conagra's former private brands business. The firm plays in over 25 categories, including snacks like pretzels and cookies, meals like pasta and dry dinners, and single-serve beverages like pods and ready-to-drink coffee. Retailers represent its most significant end-market, where it sells products for resale under retailer brands, but it also serves foodservice customers (providing a similar service as its retail business), industrial (selling bulk food for repackaging and repurposing), and branded consumer goods firms (under co-packing arrangements). Over 90% of its revenue comes from the U.S.