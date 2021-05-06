 Skip to main content

Recap: Select Interior Concepts Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 30.00% over the past year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $137,787,000 rose by 2.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $136,200,000.

Outlook

Select Interior Concepts hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1452049&tp_key=9b589d4443

Technicals

52-week high: $10.60

52-week low: $2.03

Price action over last quarter: down 5.89%

Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts Inc is a diversified product and service company who acts as an installer and distributor of interior building products in residential interior design services. Through Residential Design Services segment it earns the majority of the revenue and serves national and regional homebuilders by providing an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution and installation needs of their homebuyer customers. While its Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, as well as tile, through its warehouse locations across the United States. Its slabs include marble, granite, and quartz, for use as a distinctive kitchen and bathroom countertops.

 

