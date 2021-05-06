 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For May 6, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 5:01am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For May 6, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine against variants in an internal study. The company is also expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell. Moderna shares rose 1.1% to $164.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY21 guidance. Paypal shares gained 4.7% to $258.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to have earned $5.04 per share on revenue of $61.09 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. McKesson shares fell 2.4% to close at $189.08 on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) boosted its bookings forecast for the full year and announced plans to buy mobile game ad network Chartboost for roughly $250 million. Zynga shares climbed 5.5% to $10.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares rose 0.2% to $63.20 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (K + MCK)

Earnings Preview for McKesson
Wall Street Crime And Punishment: Philip Musica, The Swindler Who Could Have Been President
Cramer Weighs In On Coinbase, Kellogg And More
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Moderna, Netflix, Perrigo, XPO Logistics And More
Oscar Telecast Sells Out Advertising Slots Despite Historically Low Award Show Ratings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Quidel Slides On Negative Pre-Announcement, Roche Gets Positive EMA Committee Recommendation, 3 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com