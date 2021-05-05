 Skip to main content

Albemarle: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 4:37pm   Comments
Shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 10.00% year over year to $1.10, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $829,291,000 up by 12.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $757,710,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $188.35

52-week low: $55.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.62%

Company Overview

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Albemarle produces lithium from its salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and its hard rock joint venture mines in Australia. Albemarle is also a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. The company is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

 

