Recap: Hudson Technologies Q1 Earnings

Shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 71.43% year over year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $33,780,000 decreased by 7.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $33,600,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2161/41031

Price Action

52-week high: $2.25

Company's 52-week low was at $0.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.85%

Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc is an American industrial products manufacturer. It develops products which are mainly used in commercial air conditioning, processing, and refrigeration systems. The company products include refrigerant and industrial gases, refrigerant management services and RefrigerantSide services, which consist of system decontamination. These are performed at a customer's site using its Zugibeast system, which is a fast and portable system and allows the R-Side services team to accelerate critical services while saving customers time, money and aggravation. The company also owns a web-based real-time monitoring service which is used in the facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems.